High Chair: A Lounger Made of Hemp for Stylish Stoners

Potheads: The time has come to throw out your beanbags, your Barcalounger, your couch covered in a grimy tie-dye tapestry you bought on Telegraph 15 years ago. The stoner aesthetic has finally blazed its way into the prim little world of haute design. Introducing Wener Aisslinger ‘s Hemp Chair, a stacking chair made out of cannabis. Duuuuuuude.

Before you go and get cotton mouth just thinking about it, a word on the design: Aisslinger, a Berlin-based architect and designer, appears to have pioneered a new technique for creating sexy(ish) monobloc chairs using natural fibers. Most monobloc chairs — that is, chairs formed from a single piece of material as exemplified by Verner Panton’s gorgeously sculptural Stacking S chair –are molded out of environmentally harmful plastic. Here, Aisslinger used heat to press together organic materials, like hemp, with a water-based glue, resulting in an eco-friendly composite. The composite is stiff, thin, and can be manufactured inexpensively, making it an excellent alternative to plastic.

Okay, so you can’t smoke the chair. (It’s only hemp, after all.) But you can certainly sit on it. It’s got a cantilevered seat, so you can probably stash things under it. And if you use it to smoke other things, hey that’s your business.