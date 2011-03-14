advertisement
Breathtaking Sculptures Depict Infinite Forests

See these vitrines? We imagine they’re what you’d get if you put Damien Hirst alone in the woods with a chainsaw.

In point of fact, they’re the work of young British-born artist Anthony James, who combines chopped birch trees from Minnesota, two-way mirrors, and fluorescents or LEDS to create gobstopping sculptures that look like infinite forests trapped in a light box.

James displayed three of the birch vitrines at Patrick Painter, Inc., in Santa Monica, Calif., recently, alongside a companion piece featuring a charred black Ferrari 355 Spider. The car was James’s prized possession, but then he went and set it ablaze and stuffed the carcass in a tank — for his art or something.

No matter. James’s vitrines command big bucks. One of the tree sculptures sold for a whopping $125,000 at Art Basel in Switzerland last year, and if that kind of dough keeps rolling in, James can buy himself a dozen new Ferraris.

[Images courtesy of Anthony James Studi]SL

