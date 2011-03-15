Wanted: A Dish-Drying Mat That Actually Drains Water

Dish racks suck. Most are bulky, ugly, and never expel water properly, which means that if you’re not vigilant about cleaning them every day, they accumulate a disgusting layer of film. For those of us who don’t have the luxury of throwing everything into a dishwasher, there’s the Dish Drainer Geo , a great-looking little mat that dries and drains in a snap.

Geo was designed by Netherlands-based Jorre van Ast for the kitchenware company Royal VKB, and it simply uses gravity to pipe water from your dishes to the sink. Inspired by the free-flowing geometry of topographic maps, van Ast stacked seven anamorphic slabs of plastic over a tray like a squashed ziggurat. Arrange your plates, cups, and bowls on the slabs, and the gentle slope forces excess water into the tray. A notch in the corner channels water into the sink.

A bonus: Because Geo is flat — less than an inch thick — you can pack it away when your done. It’s so pretty, though, we doubt you’ll want to. Buy it for 35 Euros (about $50) here.