The Dirtiest Music Video That’s Still Safe for Work

Holland-based artists Lernert Engelberts and Sander Plug have created a music video so raunchy it’d knock Tawny Kitaen right off of Whitesnake’s car — and they didn’t need a single ass-wigglin’ babe to do it.

The pair, who go by Lernert & Sander, used objects found around their homes or bought online to build a series of pulsing, spanking, air-humping “domestic sex machines.” Yes, sex machines. The machines play lead in the vid for “Elektrotechnique” a jarring (and distinctly unsexy-sounding!) song by the rakish Dutch hip-hop group De Jeugd Van Tegenwoordig.

“The song is about love but in an implicit way, using metaphors of electricity in the context of love and sex,” Engelberts tells Frame, a Dutch design magazine. “We play with household objects and turn them into works of art. So, we decided to build sex machines that speak to sexual need in an abstract way.” Abstract, really? Let’s consider the evidence: You’ve got a chair that ties itself up; spiky red high heels that strut over a dirty mattress; and an umbrella that pumps back and forth so fast it eventually bursts open… to name a few. If that’s not clear enough, each machine comes complete with a towel and a box of tissues.