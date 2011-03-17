advertisement
Infographic of the Day: 108 of the Best Haircuts in Music History

What’s pop music without crazy haircuts? Nothing, that’s what — and as iconic as the great pop stars are, you might be surprised at how iconic their hair is, all by itself.

Just check this new poster from Pop Chart Lab, which reproduces the haircuts of 108 inimitable pop stars. The truly uncanny thing is how many you can probably recognize without even looking at the name:

haircuts

[Click to view full-size]

Detail

Haircuts-Detail

Weird, right? Of course, the poster has many, many omissions — I mean seriously, no Bieber? C’MON. But if you tweet new suggestions to @popchartlab and they use it in the next version of the poster, they’ll give you a $10 giftcard.

Buy the poster for $20 at Pop Chart Lab.CK

