Why does Europe get all the cool stuff? Here in America, all we get from SyFy are bad monster-movie mashups; but in Germany, SyFy (or rather, its parentborg, NBC Universal) mounts innovative original fare like “The Witness,” which blends gritty drama with immersive augmented reality. Forget the internet — they’re dubbing this “the first movie in the outernet.” “Imagine Greater” indeed.

“The Witness” works like a smartphone-centered fusion of a traditional thriller and an interactive ARG: German viewers applied to participate online, and the “winners” got to enter a real-life version of the movie in which they play a role, using their phones to watch snippets of the film that play out like a virtual layer over the physical scene they’re standing in. For example, when the “film” begins in a Berlin hotel at the scene of a kidnapping, the player/viewer is literally standing in the same room where the scene took place, holding their phone up over it like a window to watch how it plays out — and then interact with it like a Choose Your Own Adventure book, as The Visual News explains.

