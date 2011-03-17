Simple Genius: A Spatula That’s Also a Knife

Ever try to use the dull edge of a spatula to cut something in a frying pan only to wind up with a dish that looks like it got ripped to shreds by a pack of wild dogs? Yeah, that happens to us, too. All the frickin’ time.

Feeling our pain, the Australian design firm Dreamfarm has invented Chopula, a great little spatula and knife in one. The head is made of sharp-edged silicone that can cleanly slice just about whatever you’ve got sizzling on the stove — eggs, pancakes, fish, you name it. (Okay, it probably won’t cut a Porterhouse–it’s only silicone, after all–but if you’re hacking up a Porterhouse in a pan, you probably shouldn’t be cooking at all. That’s like cleaving the Hope Diamond.)

Chopula took home the prestigious Red Dot award in the “Best of the Best” Households and Kitchens category recently. It’s easy to see why. Even if you don’t use this thing to dice dinner, it works plenty well as a plain old spatula. The extra wide head lifts and flips fragile foods without breaking them, and a bent handle keeps the head off the counter, so it’s not spilling sauce all over the place.