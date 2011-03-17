Make Your Own Furniture Out of a Giant Sticker!

The DIY project you see here, by Sweden’s Pål Rodenius , follows a logic that has doubtless passed through the gray matter of anyone who’s ever spent a Saturday night with a hammer and a printout from Instructables.com : If people use dress patterns to make their own clothes, why can’t they do the same with furniture?

What “2440×1220 Saw, Assemble” does is squeeze variously colored outlines for tables, beds, shelves, and chairs onto a single massive blueprint. Each color corresponds to different pieces of furniture–gray for a chair and a table; red for a shelf and a bench; and so forth. Then all you’ve got to do is pick the design you like, cut around the lines, and voila, a new bedroom set! It’s so damned simple, it makes Instructables look like a chapter out of Tristram Shandy.

Rodenius sells the blueprint inked on a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood for 100 Euros (about $140) through his website. That obviously translates to horridly expensive (and eco-unfriendly!) shipping for anyone who isn’t Rodenius’s next-door neighbor, so the designer has plans to release the outlines on a giant paper sticker. Users would then roll it out over a slab of plywood that they buy on their own.