Simple Genius: A Desktop Stand for All Your Apple Gadgets

Are you an Apple fiend? Take a look at your desk, then. We’ll bet that you’ve got a mess of white cords laying around, an iPhone, maybe an iPad, and perhaps an iPod strewn about, without any rhyme or reason. It’s almost enough to cancel out all that Jony Ive gorgeousness, isn’t it?

Well, your savior is Andrew Kim, a 19-year-old student at the Art Center College of Design in L.A. His “quick two-week project,” PolyPly, manages to solve your iClutter problem with brilliant simplicity, and a clean design that complements your Apple gear without being too matchy-matchy.

The PolyPly is made of humble, low cost materials: Just a bit of acrylic plastic and birch. And it’s simply a template that you can snap an iPhone, an iPad, and an iPod into, with an added slot for a pen. As you can see here, it’s perfectly designed to allow cord access for each device: