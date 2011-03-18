Insane “Home of the Future” Being Built on Roof of Chinese Mall

The house of the future has arrived, and it looks like a rave collided with the set of Jurassic Park. We’re doomed!

We kid, we kid. In all seriousness, though: If this concept, by Australia’s Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Asia Pacific (LAVA), is any indication, tomorrow’s homes will embrace the Great Outdoors as readily as post-war homes embraced Tupperware — all while incorporating the latest, sexiest tech. Per the press release: “LAVA’s Home of the Future is a showcase for future living, with nature, technology and man in a new harmony.” Details are pretty scant on this thing, but what we do know is this: The structure is a geodesic dome with a breathable ETFE roof, which provides “a year-round microclimate that opens up the home to a garden filled with sun, light and fresh air.” It features a tropical indoor garden, “internal/external bathroom zones,” and “sunken bedrooms with dream inducing lighting.”