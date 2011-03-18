Living Room Furniture Set, Made of Bulletproof Fiber, Weighs Just 16.5 Pounds

If your living room went on a crash diet, it’d look ?round about like what you see here. The Light-room, by the staggeringly talented Dutch designer Studio Bram Geenen, is an exercise in exploiting sexy new technology to reduce furniture to mere skin and bones. It includes two chairs, a stool, a table, and a set of shelves that, altogether, clock in at just 16.5 pounds — that’s the average weight of one single chair.

Geenen futzed around with assorted manufacturing methods and materials to shed the pounds. Take the chair below, which is crafted from Dyneema, a textile used to make bulletproof vests that’s said to be up to 15 times stronger than steel on a weight-to-weight basis. By varying the stiffness of the fabric to accommodate different stress points in the chair, he was able to produce a fully functional piece of furniture that weighs less than a MacBook.

This shelving unit is made partly of Dyneema, too. The fiber creates a wire support grid, with a “tensional” diagonal pattern. As a rule, materials dealing with tensional forces can be very thin compared with a material that has to be able to withstand compressive forces. Put another way, the grid’s shape means that Geenen can use an ultra-light material (Dyneema) without worrying that the whole unit’ll come crashing to the ground under the duress of the collected works of William T. Vollmann.

