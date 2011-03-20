For the Future of Health Care Design, Look Beyond the Hospital

[Here, Jean Mah and Robin Guenther, two health-care design experts at architecture firm Perkins + Will, look at what the future holds for our health care system. ?Ed.]

The United States is facing a crisis of epic proportions in health care delivery. While the system celebrates cutting-edge technology and clinical excellence, it is also complex and chaotic, costs too much, and borders on irrelevancy for many of the health issues of our time. If that’s not enough, the delivery of health care is energy- and water-intensive–not only are health care organizations now among the largest employers in their communities, they are also frequently among the largest consumers of resources. The crisis is appearing on many fronts simultaneously: -a funding gap (we can’t afford the care we want)

-a human resources gap (there aren’t enough medical practitioners)

-an energy gap (it’s the second most energy-intensive sector)

-a carbon gap (as pressure to reduce carbon emissions builds, the system continues to have many transportation and supply chain inefficiencies). One might say that the health care system is finally encountering limits. Today’s health care delivery system was developed in an era of infectious disease, trauma, technological breakthroughs, and the rise of medical education; it is not optimized for the day-to-day management of 21st century chronic diseases. It is huge, unwieldy, and it lacks agility. It is not about health promotion or disease prevention; it is optimized for disease treatment. Is this affordable using today’s delivery system? Absolutely not. A recent New York Times article quoted Clayton Christensen: “Health care hasn’t become affordable because it hasn’t yet gone through disruptive decentralization.” What does that mean? Disruption in health care entails moving the simplest procedures now performed in expensive hospitals to outpatient clinics, retail clinics, and homes. Costs will drop as more of the tasks currently performed only by doctors will shift to nurses and physicians’ assistants. Lower-cost venues and lower-cost caregivers will make our system more affordable and accessible. Technology

Technology is also profoundly changing–it’s moving from being concentrated at the point of care in the hospital to being in the hands of patients and caregivers. For the last century, technology has been geared toward replacing the dialogue between the patient and the physician–designed to reveal the “truth” about medical conditions that most consumers can barely comprehend.

But chronic disease management challenges even this and requires consumers to participate in maintaining and managing their health–often on a day-to-day basis. Yes, it’s the smartphone, iPad communication revolution, where technology becomes an enabler of positive social and environmental change. What does this mean? Last year, Kaiser Permanente delivered 5 million visits via videoconference (Skype), telephone, and email. Shifting health care from a “point of service” clinical model to an ongoing dialogue between patients and their providers is a profound societal and technological shift. Disease Management

Chronic disease management–e.g. asthma, diabetes, obesity, and increasingly, cancer–is suited to this emerging two-way dialogue; in fact, “pushing health care” may well prove to be essential to bringing the epidemic of chronic disease under control. Obesity is the prime example: Today, in many states, more than 30 percent of adults are overweight or obese; the CDC estimates that annual medical costs for these Americans are in excess of $147 billion. If the current trend continues unabated, by 2030 more than 87 percent of Americans will be overweight or obese, with annual medical costs in the range of $860 to $956 billion. Shifting from “point of service” clinics to an ongoing dialogues is a profound shift. Is this affordable using today’s delivery system? Absolutely not. Creative, low-cost ways to deliver health care to Americans with underlying chronic conditions must be developed alongside wellness and prevention services to the healthy population. This care must be convenient for both caregivers and patients, and delivered in a way that promotes individual compliance and responsibility. Providing care in retail malls, schools, urgent care clinics, and at home, rather than in higher cost hospitals represent the beginnings of a transformation. Public Policy

The U.S. health care system is also beginning to engage in public policy debates that improve public health, such as advocating for removing routine use of antibiotics in meat production and reforming food policies that support unhealthy food product choices. The work of non-profits such as Health Care Without Harm, Practice Greenhealth, and the Healthier Hospitals Initiative suggest a growing policy and advocacy agenda for the health care sector, ranging from food to pharmaceutical management and waste reduction to toxic chemicals avoidance. Infrastructure

Finally, there’s the building infrastructure. The aging hospital infrastructure that the U.S. put in place at the end of World War II is continuing to be replaced. There has been a shift from semi-private to private patient rooms, accommodating the sophisticated diagnostic and treatment technologies that have accompanied significant medical breakthroughs. An emphasis on natural lights and views, flexibility, and adaptability in hospital rooms have given way as hospitals have moved on to artificial lighting and ventilation systems, often equipped with emergency lighting, diesel generators, and double- and triple-backup systems. Extreme weather events like Hurricane Katrina illustrate the lack of resilience of our medical infrastructure–every hospital in New Orleans closed and none could provide essential food and potable water to their infrastructure-challenged communities.

