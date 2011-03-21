Expressive Paintings Made Entirely Out of Yarn

From afar, Nike Schroeder ‘s artworks look like quick, colorful sketches of some guy with too much time on his hands — Matisse meets Mallrats. Zoom in, though, and they emerge as something much more complex: vast clouds of stitches, each meticulously — painstakingly — sewn by hand.

The canvases shown here are an homage to Schroeder’s friend Edgar Eduard Emma Herbst who, to judge by the pictures, spends his days smoking, snapping photographs, and loafing around on his couch. In short, he’s living the life we’d all like to live if not for that vexing thing called the super ego.

More images at DesignboomSL