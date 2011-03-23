Simple Genius: Code Diverts Your Website to Disaster Relief

Everyone — including us — has strong opinions about the right and wrong and everything-in-between ways of using good design to raise awareness and money for relieving humanitarian crises like the one in Japan. Now two designers from ad agency Great Works have come up with yet another clever/awful/naive way of helping out: Donate dot com , a single snippet of javascript code that turns any website into a giant fullscreen link urging visitors to donate money to the American Red Cross. Here’s what it looks like on Great Works’ own site at the moment:

Martin Löfqvist and Isak Burström call this bit of brandjacking-with-a-conscience “donating your dotcom,” and several large agencies in Sweden (including DDB, Garbergs, and Volontaire) have already joined in. It’s easy to dismiss this as a crass manipulation of what Slate astutely dubs “the propaganda of concern” — but look closer and you’ll see it’s not quite that simple. The donation overlay is hardly glossy and sexy-looking; in fact, it’s so spartan that it almost looks amateurish. Unlike most pseudo-stealth marketing stunts, it doesn’t include any logo or text from the site being obscured; in fact, the click-through link (to access the “real” site underneath) is so visually diminished compared to the donation button that a casual visitor might not even notice it. Overall, the effect is so earnestly lumpen that it almost looks like the site has been hacked without its owners’ knowledge–which is probably the designers’ whole point.

And the best part may be what happens when you click that big red button: the site launches an iTunes window with a grid of buttons in various dollar-amounts, all of which (at least to my admittedly un-expert reading of the fine print) appear to be “unrestricted” — that is, the money you donate to the American Red Cross is not earmarked only for the Japan disaster, which, according to Reuters financial blogger Felix Salmon, means that it may do much more good in the long run.