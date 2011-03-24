When Pushed, This Table Crawls Like a Huge Spider [Video]

Further proof that robots rule and humans drool , now even your dining room table has a mind of its own. Through a complex mechanism of cranks and linkages based on a 19th century walking platform by Russian mathemetician Pafnuty Chebyshev , Wouter Scheublin ‘s Walking Table, shown here, creeps and crawls and clomps around your kitchen like a monstrous, galumphing insect. Ask a precocious high-school shop class to visualize The Metamorphosis, and you’ll get something approximating this.

Mind you, you have to push the thing along. So it’s not like it’s free to spiral wildly out of control and go on some kind of monstrous-galumphing-insect rampage or whatever. But to judge by the videos, it doesn’t need tons of help. Lookie here:

The point? The table is obviously easier to move around than something you’d get at Ikea, and those high-steppin? spider legs seem like they do a good job of not scuffing the floor while you push. In short, it’s a seductive design for people who live in smallish spaces and need to be able to reconfigure their apartment in a snap, say for a dinner party. Too bad the table looks as though it would eat your guests instead of serving them.

[Images courtesy of Wouter Scheublin]SL