Almost Genius: Briefcase Peels Open Like a Banana, Packs Flat

If you travel constantly, chances are you’re a fiend for anything and everything that packs flat: umbrellas, pillows, nose-hair trimmers — you name it. Now you can add this sleek — but flawed — little briefcase to the list. Designed by Milan-based Makio Hasuike and available at the MoMA Design Store for $198, Buccia collapses flat as a pancake with just a yank of the zipper.

The innovative zipper zigs and zags all the way around the briefcase, letting you unzip the fabric completely, as if peeling an apple in one deliciously deft move. That, in turn, transforms the luggage into something compact and easy to store (or so the thinking goes). An added benefit: The zipper provides endless ways to access the contents of your case. Want to pull your laptop out of the front of the bag instead of the top? Go right ahead.

We worry, though, that the zipper creates more problems than it solves. For starters, a briefcase isn’t exactly a bulky item that needs to be flattened — this briefcase, in particular, is already pretty damned tiny. If you can’t store it in your suitcase or your hotel room as is, you probably won’t be able to store it flat, either.