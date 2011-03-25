Wanted: A Blankie That Doubles as a Transformable Fort

Kids are more imaginative than any toy designer could ever hope to be: we all saw Big , we know this. But Studio Gorm is putting that old saw into action with their fun-as-hell-looking “Construction Quilt,” which turns a basic throw cover into… well, anything a kid might think up.

[“A table” is apparently the best idea Mr. Dockers there could come up with, but your kid can do better.]

The blanket is made out of foam triangles arranged in a Buckminster-Fuller-esque pattern and covered in soft wool felt. That makes it soft enough to watch Pixar movies under but rugged enough to transform into a fort, a car, a shop, a rocket, a cave… and that’s all I got. Give this thing to an actual kid, though, and he or she will be bursting with much awesomer ideas of what to do with it. (One of my favorite toys when I was a kid was a styrofoam shipping pad that was big enough to sit in. Go figure.)

