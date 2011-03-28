Pritzker Prize, Architecture’s Nobel, Goes to Obscure Portuguese

The winner of this year’s $100,000 Pritzker Prize , architecture’s very own Nobel, is 58-year-old Eduardo Souto de Moura . Wait… Who?!?

Souto de Moura is a Portugeuse architect, who has worked primarily in his native country, most notably designing a cone-shaped museum made out of bright red concrete in Cascais and a football stadium carved into a quarry in Braga. Never heard of either building? Surely, you’re not alone. Unlike most of his Pritzker predecessors, Souto de Moura is a virtual nobody outside the rarefied world of haute architecture.

We shouldn’t be terribly surprised; this is just how the Pritzker committee rolls. They’ll spend several years saluting the most famous (and obvious) characters in architecture (Renzo Piano, 1998; Norman Foster, 1999; Rem Koolhaas, 2000), then they’ll go and hand the Pritzker over to someone “avant-garde” (Paulo Mendes da Rocha, 2006). Not that we’re calling Souto de Moura avant-garde — his style has more of a homegrown, regional flavor — it’s just that he’s a curious choice given the megawatt names that haven’t won architecture’s top honor, like Steven Holl, Toyo Ito, and Shigeru Ban (and don’t even mention how Denise Scott Brown was slighted).

[One of Souto de Moura’s signature buildings, a sports stadium in Braga with a giant cantilevered roof]