Infographic of the Day: The Best Radiation Chart We’ve Seen So Far

As long as the situation at the Fukushima power plant remains out of control, people are going to keep on being worried about radiation exposure. Even though we’re exposed to a fair amount of radiation in our daily lives (like every time you eat a banana), everyone is pretty naive about where radiation comes from and what it can do.

Hence the plethora of radiation dosage graphics. We already posted an excellent one, but here is a second, more artful piece, by David McCandless at Information Is Beautiful. It shows the progression from tiny bits of safe radiation to more dangerous levels: [Click to enlarge] Here’s the really safe stuff, which includes every day activities from those bananas (they contain radioactive potassium) to cross-country flights (when you’re much closer to the sun).