Wanted: An iPad Stand You Can Mount Anywhere

We’re suckers for clever iPad accessories as much as any other Apple freak, but frankly there’s way too much of it out there. Between the zebra skins and the aluminum stands and the mini stands and (our favorite) the fluffy kitty stands , you could amass an entire stockpile of iPad accoutrements, each in its own little orbit and none remotely matching, which is just so… un Apple-like.

RingO to the rescue! A product of the electronics accessories company Vogel’s, RingO packs a whole raft of mounts and stands into a single sleek iPad system. A case with a ring-shaped indent snaps onto the back of your tablet. Various mounts — including a screw-in wall mount, a swiveling mount, and an adhesive mount — then fit into the ring. The upshot is that you can move your iPad from the kitchen to the car and back again. Hell, you could even throw it on the ceiling for some extreme angry-bird slingshotting. The system also features a table stand and a flip stand (similar to Apple’s own design).

And while RingO won’t win any beauty contests — Cnet describes the mounting ring perfectly as looking like a hockey puck — at least the aesthetic is consistent and won’t make your apartment look like the Apple store collided with a three-ring circus.