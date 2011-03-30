Amanda Levete to Build Extension for World’s Biggest Design Museum

The young British firm Amanda Levete Architects won a design competition recently to add onto London’s historic V&A, the largest and most famous decorative arts and design museum in the world.

The 35-million-pound proposal, unveiled this week, would squeeze a vast underground gallery for temporary exhibitions beneath a zig-zagging public courtyard set within existing museum facades. The concept is distinctly modern, but subtle, wedging much of the “design” below grade. And it’s way less conspicuous than an earlier plan by Daniel Libeskind to front the museum with what looked like an enormous stack of crushed boxes. One journalist denounced Libeskind’s design as a potential “disaster for civilization.” It was scrapped in 2004.