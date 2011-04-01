No Joke: A Bench Made of 5,000 New York Subway Cards

You can swipe them, sculpt with them , hell, you can magically raise their value to the raging chagrin of 8.4 million people. Now, thanks to one enterprising artist, you can park your behind on them, too.

Brooklyn-based Stephen Shaheen has taken a whopping 5,000 New York City MetroCards and turned them into a life-sized, “put it here while you wait ’til pigs fly before catching the C train‘ bench. Shaheen designed the furniture for a recent exhibit on MetroCard art and amassed the cards by posting an ad — ?$$ for old Metrocards! Fast cash?’ — in the ?Etc.” section of Craigslist.

The response? Holy moly hot. He gathered all the cards he needed in less than a week. One woman even worked with her family to collect more than 2,000 cards for Shaheen in just days. And we thought no one actually read “Etc.”