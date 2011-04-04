Milan Preview: Kartell’s New Disappearing Furniture

With the 2011 Milan Furniture Fair just weeks away, our inboxes are filling up with breathless press releases on groundbreaking chairs! Revolutionary couches! Mind-bending dish racks! So far, though, everything’s been pretty… meh.

One glowing exception: Tokujin Yoshioka‘s new Invisibles Light series for Kartell, which looks like a furniture set sprung from the hands of Houdini.

This isn’t the first time we’ve described Yoshioka’s work that way. Yoshioka, who hails from Japan, is a master of illusion — a genius who can turn ordinary materials from glass to plastic to bird feathers (!) into extraordinary, otherworldly designs.