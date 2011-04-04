How A Kitchen Design Could Make It Easier To Bond With Neighbors

There has been a long history of less-than-successful kitchen gadgets, from the automatic potato peeler to Internet-enabled refrigerators. Many of these design concepts fail because they either miss the mark or because they assume people will adapt their behaviors to accommodate the concepts, rather than the other way around.

Most activities taking place in kitchens are neither cooking nor eating.

At last month’s Housewares show, my colleagues at Bresslergroup and I presented what we call near-term kitchen concepts. These are product designs and adaptations driven by trend analysis and consumer research, and considered in the context of real-world behaviors. We examined the entire work flow of the kitchen environment, illustrated below, rather than a particular sub-task. Despite its reputation, the majority of activities taking place within the kitchen are neither cooking or eating:

There is room for improving the kitchen experience, but effective design research requires going beyond just the identification of opportunities. It is essential to understand how various trends interrelate and can be addressed as integrated product solutions. Consider two of the trends that were identified and explored in our research process: sustainability (making better use of resources) and connectivity (sharing information among peers). Neither of these should be a surprise to anyone following design and culture, but they tend to be treated as separate problem with separate solutions.