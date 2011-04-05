Eye Candy: Gorgeous, Graphic Installation Inspired by Dazzle Camouflage [Slideshow]

Artek has collaborated with the German artist Tobias Rehberger to create an art installation at what we’ll henceforth call the world’s most dizzying cafe.

Nothing Happens for a Reason, at the Logomo Cafe in Turku, Finland, is a madhouse of big, bold stripes converging and diverging on the ground like a circulatory system, creeping up the furniture and walls, and finally, veining over the windows. Little blasts of seizure-inducing orange are thrown here and there. Rehberger was inspired by dazzle camouflage, the wildly colorful, geometric paint jobs given to battle ships in World War I to confuse enemies.

And dazzle, the place does. By our lights, it makes a Saul Bass credit sequence look like the handiwork of Robert Ryman (not a bad thing). Happy teatime!

[Images courtesy of Artek]SL