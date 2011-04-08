A Bike Rack That Rises in the Sky Like a Ferris Wheel

Bike parking in most big cities is a bitch. There’s never enough of it for the simple reason that parking (especially the good kind, like sheds) hogs precious real estate that dense regions either don’t have or can’t afford to cede. One architect’s solution: Stash bikes in something cities have in abundance — the air.

Bike Hanger is a proposal by New York-based Manifesto Architecture to hang bikes clear off the side of buildings. A ferris wheel-esque frame latches onto to under-used facades — the back of apartment towers, underpasses, etc. — and works like a human-powered conveyor belt. Pedaling on a stationary bike nearby powers the wheel, forcing it to rotate. Cyclists then hoist their bike up on a T-shaped rack. When they’re ready to take it down, they (or a bike-rack assistant, it’s not clear who’d do the work here) would cycle away on the stationary to return their bike to the ground. In short, it’s the two-wheel equivalent of stack parking, only greener; the architects say it wouldn’t require any extra mechanical juice. Manifesto Architecture came up with the concept explicitly for Seoul (a city that’s almost twice as dense as New York!) though clearly, it’d work in any big metropolitan area where bike parking is in short supply.

