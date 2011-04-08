A Giant Homage to Old Microsoft Screensavers, Made of Nails and String [Video]

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the video below for a porny montage of old screensavers that some geekwad uploaded onto Vimeo to remind fellow geekwads how cool and awesome computers were back in the ’90s. It’s actually nerdier than that! What you’re seeing is a clutch of 3-D replicas of loadscreens, made out of string and nails.

The film is called Daemon, and it’s the work of Lasse Andersen and Rune Brink of the Danish design studio Dark Matters. “The idea for the Deamon video was inspired by nails and string wall decorations, like we know them from the 1960 and ’70s, and also from Commodore 64 demos and wireframes in modern 3-D structures,” Andersen tells Co. “Our goal was to recreate detailed graphic patterns of lines with simple analog equipment and to change the complexity through very basic movement.” So they built scaffolds out of junk you’d find around the house — nails, rulers, wood, and, in one case, a hula hoop (Little Princess edition). (See above.) Then they stretched elastic string taut over each one, switched on the camera, and started shaking the scaffold by hand.

Deft camera work and a strategically placed blacklight give the juddering scaffolds the illusion of a 2-D screensaver. And in a clever touch, Andersen and Brink dropped various objects, from a balloon to black-painted wood to their own faces, on the string to create a hodgepodge of awesomely trippy patterns. Somebody get us some Floyd! Make sure to watch the thing in full-screen mode, not just because it’s way more fun that way, but because, if you look closely, you can see evidence of a human hand — at about 1:20, literally.