Infographic of the Day: Silicon Valley’s Nebulous Money Network

You can, if you want, see Mark Zuckerberg’s social network on Facebook. Here is his profile. But while those might be the folks that Zuck hangs out with on weekends, what’s potentially more important is are his work connections, the web of people who serve on boards and invest in the five major social web startups: Twitter, Zynga, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Groupon. These companies are creating so much stock value, whether real or imagined, and are becoming the major drivers in our economy (the city of San Francisco just gave Twitter an enormous tax break so the company won’t move its headquarters). To help clarify where all the money and decisions in this corner of Silicon Valley is coming from, the New York Times Dealbook blog made this handy graph of the network of social tech companies. Think of it like Zuckerberg’s LinkedIn connections:

Facebook is the belle of the ball in the tech world right now, and you can see that from its central position in the chart, with 17 notable investments from everyone from banks (like Goldman Sachs), important VC funds (like Greylock Partners), and individuals (like Sean Parker, i.e. Justin Timberlake in The Social Network): And then there are board seats. All these guys are on each others boards. Just take a look at Twitter, where board seats are occupied by Fred Wilson (also an investor in Zynga), Peter Fenton (whose partner in Benchmark Capital used to work at both Facebook and LinkedIn), and Mike McCue (formerly of Netscape and Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested in Zynga, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook). At the board meetings, you’ll also find Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams, both former employees now back to working with the company:

