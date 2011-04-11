UNStudio’s Hybrid Chair/Table Shows How People Work Today

Some of history’s best furniture designers worked as architects. In this great tradition, UNStudio , the mega-talented Dutch architects headed up by Ben van Berkel, will unveil three chair designs at this year’s Salone Internazionale Del Mobile .

The most interesting design isn’t a chair exactly, but a chair and a table in one. SitTable for the small Rotterdam company PROOFF has padded seating recessed into its long wooden tabletop for a furniture twofer that is designed, per the architects? description, “for the various ways in which people communicate.”

So you could plop this thing down in a waiting room, an airport lounge or even at home, and create an instant, private alcove with a place to stash every last tattered copy of People. Or you could surround the table with other chairs in an office or at school and turn it into a hub for group work. We reckon it’d be especially brilliant at university libraries, where the demands of studying require both lots of table real estate and seating that won’t make you hiney hurt if you sit on it for 24 hours straight. A bonus: No one can steal your chair!