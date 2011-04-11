New Shakespeare Stamps Put The Bard’s Drama Onto Teeny Stage

Professional designers learn early to work within constraints: time, budget, materials, price. But the team at the London graphic arts firm hat-trick design has a special knack for a particularly daunting creative challenge: delivering big design on a tiny canvas.

Today in the U.K., the Royal Mail will release the shop’s latest handiwork — two sets of postage stamps commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The design brief, says hat-trick co-creative director Jim Sutherland, was to make the sets in distinctly different styles. And, by jove, they’ve done it. The first set combines dramatic photos from famous productions with illustrator Marion Deuchar’s distinctive hand-lettered typography. The second features characters from the plays on a mini stage set that hat-trick built with illustrator Rebecca Sutherland based Stratford-on-Avon’s four main theaters.