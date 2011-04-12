Clever Packaging Turns Your Potato-Chip Bag Into a Bowl

Chip bags are a pretty crappy design when you think about it. They’re always soiling your hands, they’re crinkly as hell (some more so than others), and despite notable improvements here and there, they’re terrible for the environment.

So we hope the junk-food industry takes a gander at three young Icelandic designers who’ve devised a clever concept to stuff natural potato chips in a box, and not just any old box — a box that converts instantly into a bowl. The packaging for the (predictably unpronouncable) Örflögur (?Microchips?) brand by the (even more unpronouncable) trio Edda Gylfadóttir, Guðrún Hjörleifsdóttir, and Helga Björg Jónasardóttir looks like a Chinese takeout container and works like origami. Peel away the top and side flaps, and the whole box unfolds into a stylish little paper dish — perfect for Whole Foods-loving, kombucha-drinking Park Slope yuppies who want to stuff their faces, but with class!