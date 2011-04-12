Conceptual Cutlery That Questions Your Food Choices

Carnivores, hold onto your drumsticks: Someone clearly dead-set on sucking the joy out of dinnertime has invented cutlery designed explicitly to discourage people from eating meat. That includes several useless, round-tined forks; a knife with an unpolished finish; and a blade which, to judge by the pictures, appears no sharper than a lump of Play-Doh. You’d have better luck hacking into a Porterhouse with a spoon.

So that settles it, doesn’t it? PETA has won. Pleather and tempeh tacos for everyone. Well, not exactly. The cutlery, by the young Swiss collective Postfossil, is part of a bigger collection of housewares called “Trattoria Utopia” — on view today at the Milan furniture fair — that’s meant to pose Big Questions about the scarcity of natural resources, right down to meat industry’s sordid imprint on Mother Earth. Postfossil’s stuff is conceived of to provoke, not to wind up on the quotidian shelves of Crate & Barrel.