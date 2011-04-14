Front’s Fancy Vases Tell Untold Stories Of South Africans Making Them

Front Design , an all-girl Swedish threesome (and former foursome ), has unveiled a moving new project that throws the spotlight on poor South African women by literally beading their narratives onto vases. Think of it as the craft equivalent of Story Corps.

The Story Vases, which debuted at the Milan furniture fair on Tuesday, tell the tales of five women who live in rural, post-apartheid South Africa. The women — Beauty Ndlovu, Thokozani Sibisi, Kishwepi Sitole, Tholiwe Sitole, and Lobolile Ximba — shared their personal stories with Front, touching on everything from love and business to death and the impact of HIV on their lives in the remote reaches of KwaZulu-Natal.

Then they worked with the designers to select which passages to feature. The women, all members of a beadcraft collective, did the beadwork themselves.