Nussbaum: 3 Reasons You Should Treat Creativity Like A Game

Roger Martin, dean of the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a brilliant thinker about innovation, is famously known for saying that the key strategic question for CEOs is “Where to play, how to win?” I’d like to build on Roger’s insight and say that in a world of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), the key strategy question is “What is the game, and how do we play?”

One of my goals in moving from Design Thinking to CQ, Creative Intelligence, is to change the frame of the conversation about how we “make” innovation. Right now, most managers in business, public, and nonprofit institutions think in terms of funnels, stages, or processes (even if most practitioners of design don’t). I’d like to replace this linear model with a more organic framework — the circle of the playground.

The playground is the place where we leave behind the usual hierarchies, procedures, statuses, and behaviors to act out “as if…” games of discovery. I even have a name for this playground of creativity — the Magic Circle.

Now before you hit the “comments” button to flame me on this, consider the words of Johan Huizinga, who coined the term ‘magic circle’ decades ago in “A Study of the Play-Element in Culture.” Here is what Huizinga said: “The arena, the card-table, the magic circle, the temple, the stage, the screen, the tennis court, the court of justice, etc., are all in form and function play-grounds. All are temporary worlds within the ordinary world, dedicated to the performance of an act apart.”

Framing creativity as a game widens the conversation about innovation.

Those of us who have been lucky enough to be part of a fantastic, multi-disciplinary, project-based team developing a new product/service/experience know what it means to be inside a Magic Circle. Anyone who’s been in a great brainstorming session or off-site meeting can recognize a Magic Circle. Any scientist who’s run a lab understands the idea. And most any entrepreneur who has launched a startup knows the magic of a Magic Circle.