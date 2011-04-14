Eight Of The Best Student Designers In Israel [Slideshow]

Israel isn’t known for churning out great flocks of designers like, say, the Netherlands or Switzerland, where design is something approaching a national religion. But that’s starting to change, as an excellent exhibit at Milan Design Week makes crystal clear. Thinking Hands is a stockpile of more than 40 design objects that shine the flood lights on some of the most promising talent in Israel today.

The exhibit showcases the work of both undergraduate and post-graduate industrial-design students at the Bezalel Academy of Arts & Design, in Jerusalem, Israel’s leading arts school. The title of the show, per the curators? statement, “relates to a certain thought process that takes place between the hand and the brain, nurturing itself with feedback in a circular manner.” Uh, okay, whatever that means.

Luckily, you don’t need to know anything about the theme here to appreciate the work, which, with its firm grasp of technology and unexpected aesthetic flourishes, stands plenty tall on its own. We’ve selected our nine favorite pieces, from toys made out of printed circuit boards to a Ferrari-red chair that could easily pass for sculpture. Enjoy. SL