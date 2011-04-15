Stunning Steampunk Office Furniture For Hiding Corporate Secrets

The suite of chairs, a table, a lamp, and a cabinet you see here is stylish office furniture for the design-minded corporate lawyer who has something to hide, which is to say, oh, every corporate lawyer. Kidding! (But not really.)

Designed by Slovenia’s Nika Zupanc, the so-called Selfdiscipline series features built-in storage that can disappear in an instant beneath the edifice of a tres-hip, steampunk aesthetic (brass organ grinder levers and all).

Take the table, whose file shelf expands and contracts, like an accordion, when you crank the handle. Now you see it: