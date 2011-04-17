iPad App Creates Stirring Showcase Of Every Life Stage, From Zero To 100 Years [Video]

You wouldn’t think that an iPad app whose main draw is to vividly remind you of your own mortality would be all that appealing. But Up Inc. and photographer Sandy Nicholson have pulled it off with “0 to 100,” a slideshow of interactive portraits: one new face matched with each year of an average human lifetime. The pictures are gorgeous, the faces evocative, and the stories — told in brief interviews and videos — are surprisingly affecting.

Nicholson shot many more portraits than Up Inc. needed for the app, so every one of the hundred photos is a true gem — not just for the imagery and the emotion captured in it, but also in the quotes from each portrait subject, which seem to capture the essence of their respective ages with haiku-like perfection. Here’s Age 3: And here’s the other end of the spectrum. Let’s hope that we’re all this sage at 100: