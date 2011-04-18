USA Projects: The Art World’s Answer To Kickstarter

The Internet has thrown its dollars behind everything from an iPod Nano watch to a RoboCop statue in Detroit. Up next: tomorrow’s Damien Hirst?

If USA Projects continues apace, the answer could very well be yes. Introduced last December, the website is like Kickstarter, but catered explicitly to starving artists. Artists — whether painters, architects, writers, musicians, choreographers or something in between — post a project, a funding goal, and “perks” (artist-made goodies supporters take home in exchange for their investment). Regular Joes make a pledge. Then, if the artist reaches her goal, the project gets financed, and thus is born the next thrilling adaptation of a 17th-century German satire that pits itinerant beer fiddlers against the official city Kunstpfeifer (finally!). All jokes aside, the site is a promising funding platform for a pool of creative laborers eternally short on cash. “Ninety-six percent of Americans value art, but only 27 percent of Americans value artists,” says Katharine DeShaw, the executive director of United States Artists, the nonprofit behind USA Projects. “So we were looking into how we could better support artists. At the same time, we were witnessing the beginning of micro-philanthropy and social networking. So we thought why not merge these ideas?” Five months on, more than 70 projects have reached their goal. Five months on, more than 70 projects have reached their goal, including a temporary installation at MIT that transforms wind to light; a library, website, and publishing house rolled into one by NYC graphic-design great David Reinfurt; and a dance performance in which people writhed around naked on a floor covered in feathers (below). (Naturally, the feathers were included as perks.) That’s more than $1 million and 70 to 75% of all projects initiated.

Impressive as the numbers may be, you’ve got to wonder: Why would artists sign up with USA Projects when there’s already a crowd-sourced funding site that’s proven wildly successful? Whereas Kickstarter is open to pretty much anyone, USA Projects is curated. The likely reasons stem from how USA Projects differentiates itself from Kickstarter. For one, it’s a non-profit, so in theory, every last penny goes to benefit artists (though not directly; see our note at the end of the story); Kickstarter, for its part, is a for-profit enterprise. Secondly, it’s curated. Whereas Kickstarter is open to pretty much anyone, USA Projects limits potential fundees to working artists who’ve won national or regional awards. That keeps out the kind of riffraff whose idea of high art is painting jungle scenes on velvet. (Soon, USA Projects will wrench open its doors to local award-winners, too.) Thirdly, USA Projects has institutional support beyond one-off donors, in the form of both matching funds and underwriting. Of the $1 million-plus raised so far, $300,000 comes from matching funds; $250,000 from underwriting; and $650,000 from individual donors. Individuals on average cough up $130 each, deShaw, says; through Kickstarter, the figure’s $71.

