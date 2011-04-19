Who Needs An iPhone Speaker, When You Got A Bullhorn?

If you’ve got an iPhone, especially an older one, odds are that your average phone conversation unfolds like a Sunday-service call (?what??) and response (?what?!??). Odds are further that you’ve wished you could just attach the damn thing to a bullhorn. Wish no more.

The MegaPhone, by the young Italian studio En & Is Design, is precisely what the name suggests: a big, mouthy bullhorn for the iPhone. Made out of ceramic and resembling a cross between an alphorn and a Brancusi, the MegaPhone purports to “amplify and optimize” sound without any electronic boost — whether you’re on speaker or listening to music. Just plunk the phone in the cradle right side up, and the cone shape concentrates sound that would normally spread scattershot into a single direction, straight from the speakers to your ear. As the designers tell it, the thin wooden frame works to “increase the vibration of the object and optimize sound emissions.” Nice.

Obviously, though, the MegaPhone is more of a lark than a must-have iAccessory. It’s designed for your tabletop, so it’s totally inconvenient for mobile-ing with your mobile phone, and besides, if you’re dead serious about good, clear sound, you buy a headset and some killer Bose speakers and you’re set.