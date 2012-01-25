Five Inspiring Ideas, From MoMA’s Chief Design Mind And A Leader In Game Development [Video]

Few people are better situated to speak about the present state — and future prospects — of design today than Kevin Slavin and Paola Antonelli.

Antonelli, of course, is the senior curator of architecture and design at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Among the many groundbreaking shows she’s put on, perhaps the most influential was Design and the Elastic Mind, which tracked the various ways that designers were using technology to break out of the discipline’s old boundaries.

Slavin, working with Frank Lantz, co-founded Area/Code, a game developer that was just recently acquired by Zynga, becoming Zynga New York. Area/Code has built some visionary games, including Sharkrunners, where players look for virtual sharks controlled by real sharks being tracked by GPS, and another that has players running down the street being pursued by virtual spirits. One of their games, Parking Wars, served over 1 billion pages on Facebook in 2008.

Design isn’t just about creating objects, but also rather living systems.

Co.Design contributor Dan Golden recently sat down with both of them, as part of the inaugural installment of a new series we’re launching, Design Mashups, which puts two design minds into thoughtful, surprising dialogue. Antonelli and Slavin spoke on a range of topics, including the role of design in game making, and a fascinating new gaming project that Slavin is embarking on. We broke the material down into provocative little video bits. Enjoy!

Why A Blockbuster Game Failed At First