Wanted: Ceiling Light Makes A Living Room Feel Like A Beach

5.5 Designers , one of the wittiest and most whimsical design studios working in France today, unveiled an exuberant new lamp for the Italian company Skitsch recently. We’ll let this charming little sketch tell you everything you need to know about it:

In short: It could be raining, sleeting, hailing, or snowing like it’s January in Siberia right outside your window, and Skylight, as the fixture is called, will make your kitchen feel like the beach at St. Tropez.

Yes, it’s a blatant ripoff of Tibor Kalman’s Sky Umbrella for MoMA. But if we had to pick between the two, we’d say 5.5 Designers’s idea is the better one. With the umbrella, you get clouds and blue sky. With the light fixture, you get clouds, blue sky, and sun. One for every room, please!

Skylight showed at the Milan furniture fair last week, but doesn’t appear to be for sale on Skitsch’s website just yet. Check back for updates.

[Images courtesy of 5.5 Designers] SL