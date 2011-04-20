WVIL, A Glimpse At The Future Of Photography After Cameras Die [Video]

As digital cameras have outgrown their bulky origins and continued to miniaturize, some photographers and cinematographers joke that soon the “camera” itself will disappear, leaving just a lens with a chip and a screen on the back of it.

That’s basically what the designer/photography nuts at Artefact have created with their WVIL concept camera, which looks like a DSLR lens with an iPhone stuck to it. But Artefact considers even that radical design as a starting point, not a destination — after all, if your camera is just a lens with a chip in the back, why not make the viewfinder detachable from the lens and really get crazy?

The WVIL concept is more about redesigning digital photography itself.

It’s all right there in the name: WVIL stands for “Wireless Viewfinder Interchangeable Lens.” It may only be a concept for now — Artefact has made physical models for ergonomic study and user interface mockups — oh, what a concept it is. “If you look at camera architecture, there’s a missed opportunity that the camera industry has brushed away,” says Markus Wierzoch, the WVIL’s lead industrial designer. “With the first digital cameras, the industry was quick to replace the medium, film, with a sensor, but the rest stayed the same. But modern connectivity opens up a lot of different options, like being able to detach the lens from the viewfinder. What if you could go to a party, mount three or four lenses all over the room, and control them all wirelessly with one ‘camera’?”

[This viral promo for WVIL shows what the camera would look and act like if it were real — and shown off at CES. (The user experience shown here was created using CGI by Dos Rios Films.)]

Artefact began the WVIL project by imagining what they — all aspiring “prosumer” photographers who’d outgrown their point-and-shoots but didn’t want a bag full of expensive gear — would want in a camera. “These kinds of aspiring photographers aren’t interested in buying 30 lenses and memorizing all the buttons on their camera,” says Olen Ronning, lead UX designer on the WVIL. “They care about capturing and reliving their memories with great quality and control, beyond what a point-and-shoot can deliver.”

With that design principle in mind, the Artefact team rethought the digital camera as “a camera operating system” in which interchangeable, high quality lenses (each with the imaging sensor, battery, and storage built in) could be controlled from a touchscreen-based viewfinder, either as a physically integrated package (like a normal camera) or as a wirelessly connected “platform.” Given the entirely new world of creative possibilities opened up by the latter scenario, Artefact claims that the WVIL concept is less about redesigning the digital camera as it is about redesigning digital photography itself.

“It’s about defining a platform for innovation in both hardware and software — a camera operating system,” Ronning says. “We’ve seen the effect that iOS had on phones. Now think of what effect a camera OS could have for photography.”