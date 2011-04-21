Infographic Of The Day: Web App Shows iPhone Tracking Your Every Move

Conspiracy theorists, start your engines! A computer hacker has discovered a crazy little facet of of the iPhone and iPad’s programming: As soon as they’re activated, they track every cellphone tower they’ve ever connected to. In other words, it essentially keeps a log of everywhere you’ve ever been, ever since you’ve had the phone.

Warden — who you might know through his previous hack of Facebook data — just unveiled this at the Where 2.0 conference. But he also went one step further, creating a downloadable program that maps all that data, and animates it over time. Thus, you can watch a reconstruction of everywhere you went with your iPhone or iPad. Creepy, but oh so cool. Here’s Alasdair Allan, who collaborated with Warden, sharing a slice of his own history:

And here’s a bit of my own history. From a pretty typical month:

And from a road trip I took to the Blue Ridge mountains: