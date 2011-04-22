Sign Of The Times: One Button Turns This House Into A Concrete Fortress [Slideshow]

There’s security, and then there’s paranoia. The Safe House outside Warsaw, in Poland, appears to fall decisively into the latter category. It looks all bright and airy — almost Miesian, at first blush. But in an instant, the whole thing can mutate, Transformer-style, into an impenetrable concrete fortress that makes your local survivalist’s panic room look like Ken Kesey’s bus.

“Questions concerning the client we can not answer,” the architects say.

Naturally, we’re desperate to know which totally above-board, law-abiding citizen, with absolutely nothing to fear from the narcs, lives here. “Unfortunately… questions concerning the client we can not answer as he does not want to be recognise[d],” a spokeswoman for the architects, Katowice-based KWK Promes, tells Co.Design. Of course not.

So let your imagination run wild. (We’ve got our own ideas.) In the meantime, a word on the technology: As Knstrct reports, the place is rigged with electronic engines that open and close the hulking concrete doors — which cover pretty much everything right down to the windows — at the press of a button. But that’s not all. Per Knstrct:

In order to penetrate the Safe House you would need to match all the required security entrance codes. Upon entrance, one would wait in the ?safety zone?, an area bordered with concrete walls, before being let inside the house.

Jay-sus! A burglar would have better luck stealing the Mona Lisa. And we guess that’s the idea. We just hope that if there’s ever a power outage ’round these parts, the house has one hell of a backup generator.SL