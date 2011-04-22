“Pixelhead” Masks Your Face From Google’s Roving Cameras

Do you lie awake at night, dreading that your kisser will show up on some stranger’s screen in the background of a Google Street View image? Then you need therapy. But if you can’t afford that, Martin Backes has designed some conceptual fashion headwear to assuage your paranoia. “Pixelhead” is a full-coverage mask decorated in pixelated colors, so that if you do get caught by Google Street View’s cameras, your privacy is assured. Your outrageous headwear will likely become viral meme-fodder all the same, but that’s beside the point.

Clearly, Mr. Backes has his tongue at least partly in-cheek with his design: as he explains on his site, that pixelated pattern is actually a “fashionable” de-rezzed image of German Secretary of the Interior Thomas de Maizière. But Pixelhead is no tossed-off piece of conceptual art — created with advisement from fashion designer Liza Sander, this “media camouflage” is made from the finest stretch satin. As you can see from this photo, it doesn’t look like a terrorist mask at all. Nope, not one bit. Photo by DE:BUG