3-D Model Unlocks Secrets Of Twitterverse [Video]

Up in the cloud-piercing reaches of the New York Times Building , Jer Thorp is breezing through the particulars of a grand experiment in data visualization, one designed to unpack the mysteries of social media for the Times and, potentially, newspapers everywhere. It’s ambitious stuff. But right now, what the experiment looks like, projected on a screen in the crisp white hallway of the R&D department on the 28th floor, is a giant galaxy of tweeting rabbis.

You’ve got @RabbiRuth, @RabbiGoldberg, and @velveteenrabbi (cute) speckled like intergalactic dust around rings that turn the Twitterverse into a stunning 3-D representation. The users are responding to a Times story by Paul Vitello about priest and pastor burnout. What you see here is a visualization of how the story has spread through one corner of Twitter, on a granular level (@RabbiGoldberg: “Another reason to take it easy on your rabbi”) and at a galactic scale.

Cascade takes a single social-media event and shows the resulting chain of reactions.

This is the work of Project Cascade, and both the mining of the data and the artistic presentation could go a long way toward solving the riddle of how a story goes viral. That could have major implications for newspapers trying to cope in the social-media age. Says Michael Zimbalist, VP of research & development at the New York Times Company: “Our hypothesis has been and continues to be that those organizations that can be responsive to data in real time and make business decisions surrounding that data in real time will be the organizations that prosper in the 21st century.” Thus was born journalism’s most ambitious social-media data viz to date, one that already offers some surprising insights into how stories propagate on the web.

[Cascade in action, for a story on paring down your material possessions]

Unlike most Twitter visualizations, which present a fuzzy snapshot of Twitter’s reaction to something in the news cycle, Cascade is both dynamic and exceedingly detailed. “What we wanted to do was see the sharing activity happening in a really active way,” says Thorp, a digital-arts whiz who developed Cascade as the Times’s official data artist in residence with Mark Hansen, a UCLA stats prof, and Jake Porway, the staff data scientist (and Hansen’s former student). In short, they wanted to show how readers engage with stories — info that social-media editors and others could then use to program tweets to bolster their audience.

So Cascade takes an isolated social-media event, like a tweet, and shows the entire chain of reactions that results –- what Thorp and his colleagues call a Twitter “cascade.” It can do this in real time. And it can tell you not just that a story caught fire, but how, exactly, the story caught fire; how a tweet from a network scientist made the article “But Will It Make You Happy?” on cutting back one’s material possessions go viral. “We look at four different large data sets,” says Zimbalist, who’s overseeing the development of Cascade. “We look at our weblogs: all the stories on our website. Also: The events where people shorten our links. Then we look at how links are shared and propagate all through Twitter. Then we look at the clicks on the links. So we see this complete life cycle of how information spreads. All based on a single event –- a single tweet or a single link shortening.”

Cascade holds major promise for newspapers trying to cope with social media.

The tool lets you explore the data from various perspectives. A side view shows Twitter activity over time. A “radar view” shows the distance between Twitter conversations, for instance: how far removed the network scientist’s original tweet was from the Zappos.com retweet that sprang the story loose. But the really exciting view is in 3-D, which combines both the timeline and the degrees of separation for a strikingly clear image of something inherently complex: the complete eco system of a Twitter conversation. (To reduce some of the complexity, a “pruning” mechanism lets you hack away all but the most influential branches of the Twitter cascade.)