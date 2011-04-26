In Levittown, The Ur-Suburb, A Proposal To Remake Sprawl Into A Small-Biz Oasis [Slideshow]

When Droog, Diller + Scofidio, and a slew of designers and artists set out to re-imagine the American suburb — specifically Levittown, the most pre-fab of them all — the results were as surreal as you might expect: a “domesticity museum” charged with preserving a dying way of life; a backyard farm with a take-out window, even an “Attention Clinic” catering to all your narcissistic needs.

There were just a few of the homes on display as part of “Open House 2011,” a collaboration between Droog Lab — an offshoot of the Dutch design collective — and the architects of Diller Scofidio + Renfro aimed at reimagining the American suburb as a hive of bottom-up entrepreneurial activity, no new buildings or infrastructure required. By running businesses out of their homes, suburbanites could simulate New York City’s thriving informal service sector of dog walkers, take-out deliverymen, dry cleaners, nail salons, and livery cabs which provide New Yorkers with mobility-on-demand or laundry-on-demand, rather than requiring they own cars and washing machine — the classic suburban model.

“What we think, from looking at New York City, is that this model might be outmoded,” said Diller Scofidio + Renfro partner Charles Renfro at a Saturday morning symposium on the project in Tribeca. ‘Why not allow people to be in charge of their own futures’ As a first step, we thought these residents could be motivated to find their inner service providers,? which led the team to Levittown. “Anybody can be a service provider, and anybody can opt into a service,” at least in New York.

“If you revive suburbs in this way, with a bottom-up approach, you do not need big investments,” explained Droog director Renny Ramkers. “You don’t need to add buildings, you just let the people do it themselves. So it doesn’t cost money, but on the contrary, generates earnings.”

On Saturday, this thinking produced PS 72, “the Porch Side School,” a for-profit charter of sorts mounted in the driveway of 72 Knoll Lane. As a dozen or so architectural tourists took their seats on wooden bleachers constructed by the architecture firm Austin + Mergold, principal Phyllis Dalton (a real one) led her impromptu class through a pair of lectures on the quintessentially American middle-class topics of Hummel-collecting and photobooking. Afterwards, a tip jar was passed around (proceeds were donated to charity), students drank ice tea and received graduation certificates.

Later that afternoon at the Attention Clinic, a Christina Hendricks look-alike dressed in Mad Men-appropriate attire spilled the secrets of being a dating coach across the kitchen table in exchange for a billed-by-the-minute $100 per hour. Yet another home offered “vacation practice,” inviting guests to rehearse potential vacations in Paris or Rome against backdrops mounted in the living room and back yard, all for a nominal fee (again, donated to charity).

The open houses on display were mere prototypes of what Diller Scofidio + Renfro and its partners had in mind: drive-through restaurants; community pools; true home theaters; front-yard farms, and even a discreet “love hotel” pitched at amorous teenagers.