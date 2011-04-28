Wanted: An Alarm Clock And Bluetooth Speaker Worthy Of Dieter Rams

DesignWright , the British product-design studio of brothers Adrian and Jeremy Wright, has turned out a great-looking alarm clock and Bluetooth speaker for the French design accessories brand Lexon. Called the Titanium line, this stuff is so slick and unadorned, it could make your iPhone look downright gaudy.

Okay, we’re exaggerating a little. But it’s no stretch to say that the styling shows off a gorgeously seductive restraint — one that’s got plenty of historical precedent. As Yanko Design points out, and we concur, “Dieter Rams would be proud.”

Rams, you’ll recall, is the high priest of minimalism, the man who made radios look just as at home in a ’60s living room as behind glass at the Museum of Modern Art. DesignWright clearly borrowed from his playbook — note the slim profiles of both the clock and the speaker, the prominence of the grilles, and the buttons neatly arranged in a single strip.