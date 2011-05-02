Killing Of Osama Bin Laden Shows Masterful Media Strategy Against Al Qaeda

[Since this story was published, and after some uncertainty, President Obama has decided not to release any pictures of Bin Laden’s corpse. Obama has said that glorifying the kill with pictures is “not who we are.”?Ed.]

Amid the stunning news of the surgical American commando operation that killed Osama Bin Laden, one feature looms large in the background: The extraordinarily careful, strategic, and savvy media management of the strike and its aftermath.

Perhaps the most notable feature has been the complete lack of battlefield imagery; instead, all we’ve gotten so far is the powerful, somber announcement from President Obama at the lectern in the East Room, and old file images of Bin Laden. (We’ve also gotten a video of the Bin Laden compound, taken after the fact, and some ridiculous faked imagery.) So far, the White House appears unlikely to release a photo of Bin Laden in the moments after the raid; the decision to hold back is a savvy, precisely calibrated decision.

With battlefield imagery, you can’t be sure who will win the ensuing global PR battle.

That’s a stark contrast to what happened surrounding the capture of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and Saddam Hussein. There, the images served as proof and propaganda: A picture of a bedraggled KSM being hauled out of bed, looking like a frumpy slob. And Saddam Hussein, withered and grey, being dragged from a hole in the ground. The management of those images was intentional, meant to portray both Al Qaeda and Hussein as weak enemies, totally defeated by American forces.

But the media landscape since then has changed completely. As the Twitter-fueled revolutions across the Middle East have shown, you can be sure that: 1. Images of an event such as Bin Laden’s killing would’ve spread like wildfire. 2: You can never be quite sure how those images of will actually be used, and who will win the global PR battle that results.

What would happen if images of the actual killing surfaced? Would they become a rallying cry for Al Qaeda sympathizers — the terrorist’s equivalent of those gruesome images of Neda Agha-Soltan, whose death, at the hands of state police, inflamed riots in Iran? And would they be grotesquely tacked up across the U.S., affixed to gates and telephone poles like the modern analogue of a head on a pike?

Neither of those scenarios helps the U.S. fight terrorism; on the contrary, both would fan the flames of Al Qaeda’s rage, giving them a fresh gust of support and legitimacy that they could then use to recruit new fighters and sympathizers. Fittingly — and, perhaps, masterfully — the only detail to emerge from the actual scene of the strike is that in addition to Bin Laden, his son, two couriers, and a woman caught in the crossfire. Only one other person was killed: One of Bin Laden’s wives, who was used as a human shield, which merely reinforces the narrative of Al Qaeda as a cowardly, opportunistic and self-serving group of thugs. [New, official statements reverse those initial reports of a human shield.–Ed.]