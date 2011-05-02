Sign Of The Times: A Dinner Plate That Measures Radiation Levels In Food

The freakout over the global effects of Fukushima turned out to be a lot of hogwash, as we saw over and over again, yet the panic persists — especially when you’re talking about food contamination. Here to give those fears a big dose of Seconal is German artist Nils Ferber, whose conceptual Fukushima Plate detects and visualizes radiation levels in your dinner before you shovel it down your maw.

How it works: a battery-powered meter under the plate gauges radiation levels in your meal, then triggers a series of alerts in the form of OLED rings. When the plate’s contaminant-free, none of the rings light up: When it’s got a trace of radiation, one ring glows:

A little more radiation triggers two lights: And when you’ve got loads of radiation, all three rings light up, signaling “danger!”: